La. to receive $3M+ in Apple iPhone performance throttling lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, along with more than 30 other state attorneys general, says Apple has agreed to a $113 million settlement over the company’s 2016 decision to throttle the performance of customers’ iPhones to address unexpected shutdowns in some models.
Landry says based on a multi-state investigation conducted by himself and his colleagues, Apple discovered that battery issues were causing unexpected shutdown in some iPhone models. Rather than sharing this information with customers or replacing the problematic batteries, Apple kept the information from customers.
Landry says Apple’s concealment of this info eventually lead to a software update in December of 2016 that reduced iPhone performance in an attempt to keep the phones from unexpectedly shutting down. The attorneys general allege that Apple’s concealment of this battery issue and the decision to release the software update that reduced performance led to Apple profiting because many customers bought new iPhones due to these performance issues.
”Now, more than ever, it is important to hold Big Tech accountable for any and all questionable or dishonest business practices,” Landry said. “My office and I will continue fighting to protect Louisiana.”
Per the terms of the settlement, Apple will pay Louisiana $3,293,355.19 and must give customers truthful information about battery health, performance, and power management. This information must be provided on Apple’s website, in update installation notes, and in the iPhone user interface. In a similar class action lawsuit, Apple could pay out another $500 million in consumer restitution.
Click here for more information on that suit.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.