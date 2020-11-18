Former McNeese, Oakdale star Darion Dunn transfers to NC State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn announced he’s transferring to North Carolina State University of the ACC. Dunn made the announcement via his Twitter.
“It’s official, I’m taking my skill set to North Carolina State University! I would like to thank all the schools and coaches who showed interest in me during this process,” said Dunn in his post. “I’m eager to get to work with my new teammates and coaches. Let’s get it! WOLFPACK!”
Dunn announced his plans to transfer from McNeese on August 20. He’s joined in the secondary by cornerback Colby Burton who too announced his departure from Lake Charles on September 22.
The Oakdale native was poised for a strong senior season in 2020 after being named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Watch List. Dunn was a HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American and first-team All-Southland Conference selection as well after leading the Cowboys with five interceptions in 2019. He also ranked third in the Southland with 16 total passes defended and was fifth with 11 pass break-ups.
In his career, Dunn has appeared in 39 games, making 35 starts and has recorded seven interceptions and 83 tackles as well as 20 pass breakups.
Dunn was also was a member of the McNeese track team, as he became the second student-athlete in school history to be named first-team all-conference in football and indoor track and field. Dunn was named to the first team after winning the 2020 Southland Conference Indoor 60-meter hurdles, breaking a school record in the process.
Dunn signed with McNeese in 2016 after a standout career at Oakdale High School.
