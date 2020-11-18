FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous afternoon with plenty of sunshine, warmer weather for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An absolutely picture perfect afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. High pressure will continue to provide us with nice weather to end the week as well as the first half of the weekend, but temperatures as well as the mugginess will be on the rise as southerly flow returns.
Temperatures are very comfortable this afternoon as we are back into the lower 70′s thanks to plenty of sunshine as high pressure continues to sit over the area and provide the beautiful fall like weather. We are seeing a slight change in the winds as they are now more easterly and that will eventually give way to more southeasterly flow as we head into Thursday and Friday. Overnight tonight we will be watching for a few clouds beginning to move in from the south, but these won’t be producing any rain as they are just some high clouds, but what it will do is keep us slightly warmer as we move into our Thursday morning. We start off once again in the middle and upper 40′s, which is right around where we should be for this time of year. With that being said we start out mostly sunny for the morning with increasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon as highs top off in the lower to middle 70′s.
A warming trend is on the way as we head into Friday and the weekend though as moisture begins to return as highs will slowly build into the middle and upper 70′s and even flirting with 80 both Saturday as well as Sunday. The one positive is that fact we look to remain dry as high pressure is still strong enough to keep the moisture off to the south over the Gulf. If you have any outdoor plans they will be just fine as rain chances remain very low both Friday and Saturday with just a slight chance of an isolated shower for Sunday. There are changes on the way as we see a couple of front begin to enter the picture for the beginning of next week and another pushing in towards the middle of the week.
Overall rain chances remain fairly low through Monday as the first front moves through as moisture will be a little more limited as it works its way through. We will see a slight drop in temperatures with the first front as they fall back into the lower and middle 70′s. A stronger front looks to move through by Wednesday bringing higher rain chances with it as well as a little cooler air. Depending on how fast the front moves we could be dealing with a few lingering showers through the end of next week. As for the tropics there are two areas of interest that have low chances of developing, but neither pose a threat to the Gulf. Enjoy the rest of the beautiful weather we have this afternoon!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
