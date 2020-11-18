FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous afternoon with plenty of sunshine, warmer weather for the weekend

Temperatures are very comfortable this afternoon as we are back into the lower 70′s thanks to plenty of sunshine as high pressure continues to sit over the area and provide the beautiful fall like weather. We are seeing a slight change in the winds as they are now more easterly and that will eventually give way to more southeasterly flow as we head into Thursday and Friday. Overnight tonight we will be watching for a few clouds beginning to move in from the south, but these won’t be producing any rain as they are just some high clouds, but what it will do is keep us slightly warmer as we move into our Thursday morning. We start off once again in the middle and upper 40′s, which is right around where we should be for this time of year. With that being said we start out mostly sunny for the morning with increasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon as highs top off in the lower to middle 70′s.