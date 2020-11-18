FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day; chilliest nights come to an end after tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures again start off very cool but just like the past few days will warm up quickly after the sun rises. Winds will be a little breezy at times again today out of the ENE 10 to 15 with occasionally higher gusts, keeping humidity low and the great feel in place. Once the sun sets, temperatures fall back into the 50s and continue to drop into the middle to upper 40s again overnight.
Starting Thursday, sunshine in the morning will be followed by some clouds moving in by the afternoon. This will be as the result of winds shifting back to out of the south and will also keep temperatures from dropping as low Thursday night. Highs tomorrow in the middle to even upper 70s will be possible and lows tomorrow night only in the middle to upper 50s. Similar weather can be expected for Friday and Saturday.
Despite some passing clouds at times Friday and Saturday, rain chances stay very low. Even on Sunday, the arrival of a cold front late Sunday night, well after midnight, will only bring a few hit-or-miss showers in the early hours of Monday. Temperatures drop a bit overall next week as highs on Monday settle back into the lower 70s. Tuesday could bring a few scattered showers, but our next best chance of rain holds off until Wednesday.
By Wednesday, the front lifts back over the area and an area of low pressure develops along the front, moving along the northern Gulf Coast. This will produce more numerous showers and a few thunderstorms that could extend into Wednesday night before coming to an end in time for Thanksgiving Day. The forecast is still calling for drier weather to return in time for Turkey Day with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.