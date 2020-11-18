Authorities searching for Sulphur hit-and-run suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a Sulphur hit-and-run suspect, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at a store on Hwy 27 in Sulphur on Nov. 13, 2020.
Detectives say a truck, pulling a flatbed trailer, drove into the parking lot where it made too sharp of a turn and hit a parked garbage truck. The suspect then backed up and got out of his vehicle to look at his trailer before fleeing the scene.
The suspect’s truck is described as a dark-colored Ford F-250 with Texas plates.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the truck in the photograph, or anyone with information, to contact Lt. Bryan Guth or Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3846 regarding complaint number 20-162557.
