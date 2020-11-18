Armed robbery suspect arrested in Katy, Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A suspect in the armed robbery of a Ryan Street convenience store has been arrested in Katy, Texas.
Coby Jermond Simon, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshlas at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Simon was transported to the Fort Bend County Jail and will be brought to Calcasieu Parish following extradition.
Fondel says the convenience store was robbed at gunpoint around 10 a.m. on Nov. 2.
