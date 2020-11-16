SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2020.
David Kyle Simpson, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Dermaine Keith Malbrough, 40, Lake Charles: Cruelty to animals (7 charges); aggravated cruelty to animals (2 charges); battery of a police officer; attempted second-degree murder.
Christopher Dale Busby, 31, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; obstruction of a public passage; contempt of court; speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; mischief; instate detainer.
William Herman Owen, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Kody Gene Wiedl, 29, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; instate detainer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.