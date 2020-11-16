State schedules sales tax holiday for Friday, Saturday

A state sales tax holiday is scheduled in Louisiana for this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21. (Source: AP)
By Johnathan Manning | November 16, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 2:38 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A state sales tax holiday is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21.

State officials say it is to provide relief for residents recovering from hurricane Laura and Delta, as well as COVID-19.

Here are the details from the Louisiana Department of Revenue:

Act 16 of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature exempts the first $2,500 of most consumer purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax. The exemption applies to in-store purchases as well as transactions completed online or by telephone.

Eligible transactions include:

· Buying and accepting delivery of tangible personal property

· Placing tangible personal property on layaway

· Making final payment on tangible personal property previously placed on layaway

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

· Business or commercial purchases of tangible personal property

· Prepared meals

· Rentals or leases of tangible personal property

· Sales of taxable services

· Vehicles subject to license and title

The sales tax holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax only. Local sales and use taxes apply to all purchases.

Read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-023 for more information.

