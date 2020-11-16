FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings ahead to start the week along with lots of sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperature down into the 40s this morning, you’ll certainly need a jacket when heading out the door this morning, but thankfully the extremely windy conditions from Sunday have subsided across the area making for minimal wind chill values. Temperatures through the morning will gradually warm up through the 50s and 60s, topping out near 70.
By this afternoon it will be fantastic for a walk or run with the low humidity in place. Temperatures drop quickly back through the 50s after the sun sets and will continue fall through the 40s again overnight. This front that moved through the area has cleared the skies for several days as a long stretch of dry weather will continue through the rest of the workweek ahead.
Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend through the remainder of the week with highs closer to the upper 70s by Friday and through the weekend with our next cold front holding off until early next week. Rain chances increase early next week with this front that should push through at some point next Monday, dropping temperatures slightly behind its departure.
The week of Thanksgiving brings a bit more of an unsettled pattern to the area as models bring another storm system closer to the area by Thanksgiving Day which could mean some rain around for Thanksgiving, but those details will become a bit clearer as we get closer to next week.
Major Hurricane Iota will make landfall late tonight as a high-end category 4, possibly category 5 hurricane in Central America over virtually the same location devasted by Major Hurricane Eta just days ago. Thankfully, this storm poses no threat to the Gulf, but our thoughts and prayers go out to the already devastated region of Central America. These rapidly intensifying hurricanes have almost become the norm this hurricane season, yet to see a hurricane of this magnitude in mid-November is not normal. Unfortunately, computer models show the possibility of more tropical development in that same general region of the Caribbean over the next 5 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
