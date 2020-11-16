FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings ahead to start the week along with lots of sunshine

Major Hurricane Iota will make landfall late tonight as a high-end category 4, possibly category 5 hurricane in Central America over virtually the same location devasted by Major Hurricane Eta just days ago. Thankfully, this storm poses no threat to the Gulf, but our thoughts and prayers go out to the already devastated region of Central America. These rapidly intensifying hurricanes have almost become the norm this hurricane season, yet to see a hurricane of this magnitude in mid-November is not normal. Unfortunately, computer models show the possibility of more tropical development in that same general region of the Caribbean over the next 5 days.