Basile at Oberlin named week eight TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading to Oberlin for the first time this season. The TDL Game of the Week for week eight is a matchup of district foes Basile (2-2) and Oberlin (5-1). The Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak in the series a season ago by winning twice vs. the Bearcats— once in the regular season and again in the quarterfinal round of the postseason.