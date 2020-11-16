Basile at Oberlin named week eight TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading to Oberlin for the first time this season. The TDL Game of the Week for week eight is a matchup of district foes Basile (2-2) and Oberlin (5-1). The Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak in the series a season ago by winning twice vs. the Bearcats— once in the regular season and again in the quarterfinal round of the postseason.
Oberlin heads back home after a dominating win at Merryville in week seven. The Tigers downed the Panthers 50-13 behind a 436-yard rushing game. Three different players rushed for over 100 yards in the game (Malachi Simien, Aidan Reed and James Robinson) and Waylon Sauls scored a defensive touchdown for the second straight week.
The Bearcats meanwhile returned to play last week after missing the previous two games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Basile looked strong as the offense rolled up 407 yards of offense in the team’s 42-14 win over Gueydan. Basile’s Ethans (Bazinet and Langley) combined for 155 of those yards and three touchdowns.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
