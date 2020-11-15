Two FCC Oakdale inmates escape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, two male subjects from the FCI Oakdale II Prison Satellite Camp have escaped from custody.
Arthur Vargas, Jr. and Joshua Galvan escaped from the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution on East Whatley Road in Oakdale between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Vargas and Galvan are from the San Antonio, Texas area.
The subjects are believed to have left the area and are no longer within Allen Parish. If you see these two men, please do not approach them, call 911 or one of the number listed below.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arthur Vargas, Jr. or Joshua Galvan should contact the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution at 318-335-4466, the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353 or the Oakdale Police Dept. at 318-335-0290.
