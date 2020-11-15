FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and drier weather has arrived, plenty of sunshine to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen cooler and drier weather this afternoon thanks to the cold front that pushed through earlier this morning. If you were hoping for fall like weather to arrive, then there is good news as we see plenty of that to start the week.
For the rest of this evening we can expect the breezy conditions to continue as we see strong northerly flow bringing in the cooler and drier weather for the new week. Clear skies will be around and that coupled with the lower dew points will make for a much cooler night as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. If you are planning on grabbing a bite to eat later this evening take a light jacket as temperatures fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Overnight will be much cooler than what we have seen the last couple as we can expect to start out in the lower and middle 40′s for our Monday morning, which will be a little below average but much closer to where we should be for this time of year. For the afternoon though sunshine will be back in full swing and that will help us to warm nicely, but we will be around average for highs as we top off in the upper 60′s for inland zones to near 70 for areas further south. The cool weather doesn’t stop for Monday as high pressure will keep sunshine and cooler air in place to start the week.
Through Thursday we can expect afternoon highs to stay relatively steady in the lower to middle 70′s as high pressure continues to feed northerly flow into the area and keep the sunshine sticking around. If you have a any outdoors plans this week they will be good to go as rain chances remain very low, but moisture will slowly begin to increase as we push into late week as the high moves far enough east that our winds turn more out of the easterly and southeasterly. Our morning lows remain quiet chilly as well as we are in the middle and upper 40′s through Thursday morning before we slowly begin to warm as those winds turn more easterly. By next weekend we will see a few clouds returning and highs topping off in the upper 70′s with lows in the upper 50′s to near 60.
Into next week we will watch for a few fronts to work their way closer to the region and that will bring another shot of cooler air to the area and maybe the chance of a few showers. Overall the rain chances remain low over the next ten days, so anything that needs to be done outdoors will be just fine. A quick update on the tropics as we continue to watch Hurricane Iota working its way towards Nicaragua over the next day or so as it looks to make landfall as a major hurricane. This will be no threat to our area. For now enjoy the nice sunshine and fall like weather we are going to see.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
