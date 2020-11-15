FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and drier weather has arrived, plenty of sunshine to start the week

For the rest of this evening we can expect the breezy conditions to continue as we see strong northerly flow bringing in the cooler and drier weather for the new week. Clear skies will be around and that coupled with the lower dew points will make for a much cooler night as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. If you are planning on grabbing a bite to eat later this evening take a light jacket as temperatures fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Overnight will be much cooler than what we have seen the last couple as we can expect to start out in the lower and middle 40′s for our Monday morning, which will be a little below average but much closer to where we should be for this time of year. For the afternoon though sunshine will be back in full swing and that will help us to warm nicely, but we will be around average for highs as we top off in the upper 60′s for inland zones to near 70 for areas further south. The cool weather doesn’t stop for Monday as high pressure will keep sunshine and cooler air in place to start the week.