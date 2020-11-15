Death of missing La. teen Quawan Charles investigated as homicide, video evidence collected deputies say

“Anytime you have a missing child I think all hands need to be on deck,” said Ron Haley, the family’s attorney, prior to the latest news about the case. “I don’t care if it turns out to be a false report. I don’t care if he turns out to be by a friend’s house or somewhere else and the parents just didn’t know. Just the inkling of the possibility that something like this could happen should mean that every missing child’s case should be taken with the utmost seriousness. And this one wasn’t until it was too late.”