Iberia Parish issues update on Quawan “Bobby” Charles investigation

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero issued a statement on Saturday, Nov. 14, via Facebook regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles.
Statement from Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
In light of public interest into the circumstances surrounding the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero today is releasing additional details and facts surrounding the investigation.
Romero, who took office this summer as the new leader of the Sheriff’s office, is working hard with his team to ensure no stone is left unturned in an effort to find the truth.
"I want to assure the public that I, and my team, are doing everything we can, and following every lead, to gather evidence into what happened in the untimely death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles. Any loss of life is a tragedy and that is especially true when it is a young person. Although we believe it is important not to compromise any part of our investigation, we are prepared to release some details so that the public can be assured we are not resting in our effort to find the truth," said Sheriff Romero.
Below are some facts:
• Just as we do in any case involving someone found deceased in this manner, we immediately began treating this as a homicide investigation at the very moment we found Quawan “Bobby” Charles.
• This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation.
• Quawan “Bobby” Charles was not residing in Iberia Parish before, or at the time of, his death. Our investigation indicates that a parent of Quawan “Bobby” Charles notified their local police department in Baldwin, Louisiana on October 30th of a potential disappearance. Further, that local department
notified their local Sheriff’s office in St. Mary Parish of the
potential disappearance. However, our office in Iberia Parish
was not notified of the potential that we had a missing person in our area until November 3rd when we were contacted by a
parent of Quawan “Bobby” Charles.
• On November 3rd, with amazing speed and through the great work of the team at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office, we were able to locate Quawan “Bobby” Charles within a matter of
hours after being notified he might be missing.
• Since the time we launched a homicide investigation we have been actively and aggressively gathering evidence.
• We have conducted multiple in-person interviews with those who knew Quawan “Bobby” Charles and those who may have interacted with Quawan “Bobby” Charles before his death.
• We gathered evidence at the home of individuals who reportedly were with Quawan “Bobby” Charles just before his disappearance. We interviewed these same individuals and
are actively tracking their whereabouts.
• We have spoken with at least one eye witness who reportedly saw Quawan “Bobby” Charles before his death in the area near where he was later found deceased.
• We have obtained and reviewed video evidence showing Quawan “Bobby” Charles near that area. Video evidence
indicates no other individuals present with Quawan “Bobby”
Charles or anyone else present for some time before, or after, he is seen on the recording.
• We are awaiting a toxicology report as part of our efforts to gain additional evidence related to this investigation.
• An autopsy report was issued and those findings have already been made public.
“We want to remind the public that this is an active, ongoing homicide investigation. We urge anyone who has any additional information which might aid our investigation to come forward and contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711,” said Sheriff Romero.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office can provide no further details at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.