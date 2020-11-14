FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A lovely start to the weekend, showers enter the picture for Sunday morning

As we move through the rest of the afternoon temperatures will gradually begin to fall, but we will also notice clouds continuing to build in as we see a cold front inching closer to our area. Overnight will definitely not be as cool as we have seen winds shift to a southerly direction and that has brought back increased moisture levels, which will help to produce a few showers come Sunday morning. Lows will start out in the lower 60′s for areas north of I-10 to middle 60′s for areas along and south as the front pushes through during the early morning hours. Rain chances will be the highest during the early morning hours to just after sunrise with some clearing as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures really won’t budge all that much through the afternoon as highs range from the upper 60′s to near 70 north to lower 70′s for areas a little further to the south. Sunshine will be limited during the day, but if you are hoping for fall like temperatures with abundant sunshine, then the perfect forecast is in store to start the week.