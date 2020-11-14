FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A lovely start to the weekend, showers enter the picture for Sunday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures have been very comfortable this afternoon as we are back into the upper 70′s to near 80, which is around 10 degrees above average. There are changes on the way as a cold front bring showers for Sunday morning and cooler air to start the new week.
As we move through the rest of the afternoon temperatures will gradually begin to fall, but we will also notice clouds continuing to build in as we see a cold front inching closer to our area. Overnight will definitely not be as cool as we have seen winds shift to a southerly direction and that has brought back increased moisture levels, which will help to produce a few showers come Sunday morning. Lows will start out in the lower 60′s for areas north of I-10 to middle 60′s for areas along and south as the front pushes through during the early morning hours. Rain chances will be the highest during the early morning hours to just after sunrise with some clearing as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures really won’t budge all that much through the afternoon as highs range from the upper 60′s to near 70 north to lower 70′s for areas a little further to the south. Sunshine will be limited during the day, but if you are hoping for fall like temperatures with abundant sunshine, then the perfect forecast is in store to start the week.
Lows will be dropping for Monday and lasting through the Wednesday time frame as we can expect lower 40′s to middle 40′s to start out each of those mornings. Plenty of sunshine will be around though for the afternoons as we are much more seasonable with highs back into the lower 70′s, so absolutely gorgeous weather ahead once the front passes. The nice weather looks to continue as we move into the middle and ending part of our week as high pressure will continue to be in charge with temperatures slightly moderating back into the middle and upper 70′s.
Into next weekend we can expect the nicer weather to continue, but we will watch for the humidity to return as we await yet another front that looks to move in as we head into the following week. As for the tropics we are still watching Tropical Storm Iota that is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it approaches the Nicaragua coastline on Monday afternoon. The good news is that the storm will stay well to the south and be no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. For now enjoy the weekend and we have to get through a few showers on our Sunday morning before fall like weather arrives.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
