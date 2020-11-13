Two second-grade students recognized for helping during medical issue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is recognizing two second-grade students from Nelson Elementary School for helping a staff member who experienced a medical issue during class.
School staff said Colton Perry and Hayden Pate responded quickly and calmly during the situation by going directly to the front office for help.
Both Colton and Hayden received “Howdy Partner” shirts from the school, which are given to students who show acts of kindness to others.
