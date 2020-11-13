SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2020.
Joshua Daniel Goleman, 31, Eunice: Child endangerment.
Jayce Lamont Cole, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; purchasing alcoholic beverages for a minor; no turn signal; illegal sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco.
William Dustin Hawkins, 32, Rocky Top, TN: Property damage under $50,000 (2 charges).
Nicole Renee McFarlain, 36, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Troy Lee Miller, 49, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dante Allen Jeanise, 22, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Layne Coburn, 18, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gabryelle Elizabeth Tregle, 22, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lloyd James Zeno, 41, New Iberia: Instate detainer.
Amanda Lynn Harris, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Latoya Keller, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Alexander Myles, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.
Aimee Newasa Carter, 40, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).
Zeboriah Hill, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Christopher James Spillman Sr., 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Kelly Ellis, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
