SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | November 13, 2020 at 8:05 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 8:05 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2020.

Joshua Daniel Goleman, 31, Eunice: Child endangerment.

Jayce Lamont Cole, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; purchasing alcoholic beverages for a minor; no turn signal; illegal sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco.

William Dustin Hawkins, 32, Rocky Top, TN: Property damage under $50,000 (2 charges).

Nicole Renee McFarlain, 36, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Troy Lee Miller, 49, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dante Allen Jeanise, 22, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunter Layne Coburn, 18, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gabryelle Elizabeth Tregle, 22, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lloyd James Zeno, 41, New Iberia: Instate detainer.

Amanda Lynn Harris, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Latoya Keller, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Alexander Myles, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.

Aimee Newasa Carter, 40, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Zeboriah Hill, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Christopher James Spillman Sr., 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Kelly Ellis, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

