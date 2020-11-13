Suspect wanted for shooting at vehicle with seven children inside while driving on US 165

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired at a vehicle containing seven children, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies responded to the incident on US 165 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Deputies were informed by the victim that her ex-boyfriend drove up next to her on US 165 northbound and began firing a weapon at her vehicle. There were seven children in the vehicle at the time with the victim none of whom were injured. Deputies found five of the shots had struck the vehicle.
The suspect, believed to be Isaiah Gregory Pete, 25, of Fenton, fled in a small black sports car.
Pete is currently wanted for eight counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He is a previously convicted felon with eight previous arrests for violent crimes including home invasion, armed robbery, domestic abuse, and the illegal carrying of weapons.
The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information as to Pete’s whereabouts to contact them at (337) 821-2100.
