Sowela postpones commencement ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela Technical Community College has announced that due to damage they received from hurricanes Laura and Delta their Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 18, 2020, has been postponed.
Students that would have graduated during the Fall 2020 Commencement will be invited to participate in the Spring 2021 Ceremony.
Students who complete their programs of study by the end of the Fall 2020 semester will still earn their credential(s) and graduate.
Academic transcripts and diplomas will be available to these students in early 2021. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
For questions about commencement exercises, diplomas, or academic transcripts, you can contact graduationinfo@sowela.edu.
