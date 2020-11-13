Saturday last day to register online for Dec. 5 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday is the last day to register online for the Dec. 5 election.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the deadline is for those who are unregistered as well as those wanting to make changes to their registration.
Early voting will run from Friday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be closed Sunday, Nov. 22; Thursday, Nov. 26; and Friday, Nov. 27.
To register to vote online, visit www.GeauxVote.com. A Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card must be used.
