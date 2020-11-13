San Antonio shoe company offering comfort and support to Lake Charles community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - San Antonio Shoemakers is passing out free adult-size shoes to hurricane victims in need.
On Friday, the shoe company’s Comfort and Support team served nearly 1,500 people impacted by hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The team will be back at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday to distribute more shoes.
SAS will hold a “grab-and-go” event on Saturday. Those interested will not be able to choose the style of the shoe, only the size.
