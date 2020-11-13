Market Basket giving away free groceries on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Market Basket locations were hit hard by Hurricane Laura, resulting in temporary shutdowns across the city.
Even as it rebuilds, the grocery chain is supporting Lake Charles residents with free groceries.
There will be a drive-thru giveaway Saturday at the Market Basket Location at the intersection of Lake Street and Country Club. The giveaway begins at 10 a.m.
Market Basket officials say they are expecting a large turnout and that there is a limited supply of groceries.
