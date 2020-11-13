Lake Charles transit system to resume service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that it will be resuming its transit service at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
All five fixed and paratransit routes will be back in service with normal hours of operation. However, work to repair bus stop shelters and benches, as well as the replacement of about two dozen bus stop pole markers, is still ongoing.
If a stop appears unserviceable due to debris, riders should proceed to the next closest stop location.
A complete list of routes, with corresponding maps of all City bus stops, is located at www.cityoflakecharles.com/transit.
Hours of operation for the City of Lake Charles Transit System are Monday - Friday, from 5:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
All routes depart the Transit Customer Service Center, located at 1155 Ryan Street, every 45 minutes after the hour.
For more information, call 491-1253 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/transit.
