Governor Edwards staffer tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Governor Jon Bel Edward’s office has confirmed that a member of the governor’s team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.
His office says the person is in isolation and did not have close contact with the Governor.
One other staff member who they believe had close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
