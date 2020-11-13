FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and dry start to the weekend, showers move in with a front for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice end to the week as we have seen plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as winds begin to turn a little more out of the east and southeast. A cold front will still push through as we head into Sunday and that will mean a few showers arriving, but the pay off will be cooler weather as we head into the new week.
For the rest of this evening clear skies and plenty of sunshine will be the name of the game as we still have high pressure dominating our region for another day before changes arrive. If you plan on heading out this evening to maybe grab a bite to eat or to a Friday night football game there will be no weather worries as rain will not be a factor. As for temperatures, we will see a slight drop as we move through the evening as they fall into the lower and middle 70′s, so a light jacket may be needed if you plan on being outdoors. Lows on Saturday morning will be back into the upper 50′s for areas north of I-10 to near 60 for areas further south. A slightly warmer start will be around because moisture will be slowly on the increase as winds turn more easterly and southerly with time. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon as the front nears the area, but thankfully rain chances will remain on the lower side. Highs will be back into the upper 70′s to near 80 despite the fact we will see less in the way of sunshine.
Rain chances will be on the increase though as we head into Sunday as the cold front will move through the area and that will provide higher rain chances for the morning hours and slowly decreasing through the afternoon. As for temperatures we will top off in the middle to upper 70′s for highs, but as we move through the afternoon cooler air will arrive and temperatures will begin to fall through the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans it will definitely not be a washout by any means, but during the morning and into the early afternoon we may have to deal with a few showers.
Heading into the new week we are going to see plenty of sunshine as high pressure will be building back into the area. What we will notice is cooler temperatures for the afternoon as highs are back into the lower and middle 70′s through the end of the week. Overnight lows will also take a tumble as we are into the middle and upper 40′s for Monday morning through Wednesday morning. So more fall like weather is on the way as we head into next week. As for the tropics we have a new tropical depression that has formed in the Caribbean and is forecast to become Iota later today or tomorrow. This will pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf as it will move to the west and into Central America. For now have a safe and enjoyable weekend as we see sunshine and some clouds to start our weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.