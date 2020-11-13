FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and dry start to the weekend, showers move in with a front for Sunday

For the rest of this evening clear skies and plenty of sunshine will be the name of the game as we still have high pressure dominating our region for another day before changes arrive. If you plan on heading out this evening to maybe grab a bite to eat or to a Friday night football game there will be no weather worries as rain will not be a factor. As for temperatures, we will see a slight drop as we move through the evening as they fall into the lower and middle 70′s, so a light jacket may be needed if you plan on being outdoors. Lows on Saturday morning will be back into the upper 50′s for areas north of I-10 to near 60 for areas further south. A slightly warmer start will be around because moisture will be slowly on the increase as winds turn more easterly and southerly with time. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon as the front nears the area, but thankfully rain chances will remain on the lower side. Highs will be back into the upper 70′s to near 80 despite the fact we will see less in the way of sunshine.