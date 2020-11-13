FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm and sunny day ahead; next cold front on the way by Sunday

This front will bring a broken line of rain through the area during the morning hours before clearing out later in the afternoon and evening. Highs ahead of the front in the upper 70s will steadily fall closer to 50 Monday morning and stay on the cooler side through the first half of next week. Lows in the 40s for a couple of mornings will bring the coolest mornings of the week through Wednesday before a marked warmup by the second half of the week.