FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm and sunny day ahead; next cold front on the way by Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures start off again very pleasant in the 50s as you head out the door for work and school today but will warm up quickly, back to around 80 degrees this afternoon. Enjoy the bright sun and pleasant weather, just right for an early morning walk or run. By this afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By this evening, temperatures will fall through the 60s under clear skies.
Saturday will begin with sunshine, but some clouds will start to work in later in the afternoon as a weak front approaches from the north. This could bring a couple sprinkles or a stray shower in spots, but rain chances tomorrow remain low at 10%. Highs on Saturday top out around 80 and lows Saturday evening stay a bit warmer until the front moves through Sunday.
This front will bring a broken line of rain through the area during the morning hours before clearing out later in the afternoon and evening. Highs ahead of the front in the upper 70s will steadily fall closer to 50 Monday morning and stay on the cooler side through the first half of next week. Lows in the 40s for a couple of mornings will bring the coolest mornings of the week through Wednesday before a marked warmup by the second half of the week.
The tropics remain active this morning as a new area of development in the Caribbean will likely become a tropical depression or named storm by this weekend. It would be Iota and is heading toward Central America. The good news is that models keep this storm well away from the Gulf, and there are currently no threats to our area from the tropics.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
