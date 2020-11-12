United Way to donate Thanksgiving turkeys on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be giving out Thanksgiving turkeys and serving hot meals at 2401 6th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, November 13.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter teamed up with United Way in October in hopes of bringing Lake Area families some much needed normalcy. In doing so, they will be able to give over 2000 turkeys to the community.
United Way is also closing the Hurricane Relief Center on Friday so they can focus on rebuilding the community.
The deadline to donate is Friday, November 13. Text TURKEY to 40403 to participate in the turkey giveaway.
