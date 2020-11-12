Pedestrian dies following crash on Hwy 14

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An unidentified woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Hwy 14 last night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash on Hwy 14 west of Corbina Road around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2020.
Initial investigation of the crash showed that the woman was walking in the middle of the westbound lane when a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west on Hwy 14 struck her.
The woman was transported to a local hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was properly restrained and was not injured during the crash. When interviewed, troopers say the driver showed no signs of impairment.
Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and the pedestrian for analysis.
State Police remind pedestrians that they should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians should also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. When crossing roadways they should do so only in well-lit, designated areas and always walk facing traffic.
