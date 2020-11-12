McNeese announces the end of its partnership with Learfield IMG College

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University announced today, November 12, that it has ended its partnership with Learfield IMG College, and it will administer and support corporate sponsorships for athletics internally.
“As a result of the challenges created by COVID-19 and two hurricanes, we have decided that we need to bring all operations related to athletic corporate sponsorships under the direction of the Office of University Advancement,” McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel said.
“Our partnership with Learfield IMG College has been fruitful, and we are proud of our accomplishments. We appreciate the efforts of Learfield’s staff on behalf of McNeese athletics. However, after extensive conversations with our corporate sponsors, we determined that this new structure is best for the future success of McNeese athletics,” Burckel said.
Effective Nov. 16, all operations relating to athletic corporate sponsorships will be administered through a collaborative partnership between the McNeese Athletics Department, led by Heath Schroyer, and the McNeese Office of University Advancement, led by Dr. Wade Rousse.
“Under the leadership of Heath and Wade, the McNeese Athletic Foundation will be the vehicle to attract, manage and fulfill our corporate sponsorship agreements,” Burckel said.
Rousse said that an announcement would be made very soon about the new executive director of the MAF.
“We are looking forward to meeting with all of our sponsors over the next few weeks to share our vision and to discuss an array of exciting new corporate sponsorship opportunities available at McNeese,” Rousse said. “The mission of the MAF is to provide the resources necessary to ensure the success of all McNeese athletic programs and our student-athletes.”
The MAF was created by the board of directors for the McNeese Foundation for the purpose of promoting and raising funds to strengthen the financial condition of all 16 NCAA sports and to provide resources that support the 400 plus McNeese student-athletes.
“Our vision is to make McNeese First Choice in every effort, endeavor and experience,” Burckel said. “Building and sustaining a high-quality athletic program that inspires our student-athletes to compete at their optimal performance in the classroom and on the playing fields require sufficient funding for scholarships, academic support, health and wellness programs, excellent facilities and equipment.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.