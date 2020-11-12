Judge denies filing requesting Gov. Edwards to follow House petition blocking COVID-19 executive orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a court hearing Thursday, Nov. 12, a Louisiana judge denied the Speaker of the House’s request for Governor John Bel Edwards to follow a petition that would have prevented him from issuing a new COVID-19 executive order.
“The mandamus was very specific in its prayer. They asked for a mandamus to terminate JBE 134 2020 and determine it null and void,” Judge William Morvant said. “As of November 6, it expired after the passage of time. There is nothing to terminate. JBE 134 no longer exists.”
The petition, signed by members of the House, put a seven-day hold on any new orders from the governor. It also ended the governor’s state of emergency declaration.
The governor sued the House, saying the petition was unconstitutional and issued a new executive order anyway.
That petition has since expired. Judge Morvant ruled the House petition that would’ve restricted the governor’s ability to file new orders and would’ve ended the declaration of emergency for seven days is unconstitutional. The judge said one chamber cannot enact, repeal, or veto a law, saying it requires both chambers. He also said it’s not up to the House to fix its mistakes.
PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Edwards suing legislature to defend coronavirus rules
Attorney Liz Murrill, representing Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, says it’s “very unusual” for the governor to sue the legislature.
“There’s a lot that’s unusual in this case,” Judge Morvant replied. “There’s a lot unusual in 2020.”
The attorney general’s office is arguing whether that new order violated the House’s petition.
The hearing is ongoing. Austin Kemker will have more on later editions of 9News.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.