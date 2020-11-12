Hometown Heroes - Jason Webb

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Southwest Louisiana native who served his country in the Air Force, but whose life was tragically taken by a suspected drunk driver, is being remembered as a loving father, husband and neighbor. Jason Webb was killed October 29, 2020 on Old Hwy. 171 in Moss Bluff.
“I’m hurt. I’m broken. And I’ve got to be strong for my kids,” said Jason’s widow, Heather Webb.
KPLC first introduced you to Heather and Jason Webb in 2013 when they were back home from their jobs at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Jason was from Sulphur and Heather from Moss Bluff, but met online, working at different Air Force bases. A few years later, we told their story of being baptized in Duck Commander Phil Robertson’s church in West Monroe, LA.
“I’m glad that we got to be baptized together as a couple. He’s my soulmate. I won the lottery with Jason. He’s amazing.”
Two years ago, Jason’s family was interviewed by KPLC for a story on “Operation Dry Water” that promoted sober boating.
Then on Thursday, Oct. 29 of this year, Jason was running with his CrossFit group on Old Hwy. 171, when he was struck by a drunk driver.
“They all witnessed what happened. They all were able to run over there and try to provide as much assistance as possible. They all prayed over him before he passed.”
Heather says at Jason’s funeral, she heard stories about Jason’s compassion from people she didn’t even know.
“A regular local was not riding his bike, he was walking. So Jason took him to Walmart to get him whatever bike he wanted and his helmet. So now, every time I go to Westlake, I get to see him ride his blue bike everywhere and know that Jason helped him do that.”
Heather says she’s still sorting through her emotions about the young man charged with killing her husband.
“Obviously I’m mad. I’m broken. But it’s done. He can’t bring my husband back. He can’t bring my kids' father back.”
A Go Fund Me account has been established for Jason and Heather’s four children and Open Gym in Moss Bluff has scheduled a fundraiser for November 21.
