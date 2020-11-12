FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm finish to the week, watching a cold front arriving for the weekend

What we will notice through the weekend is a slight increase in humidity as winds begin to turn more out of the southerly direction. Clouds will also be on the increase through the afternoon on Saturday as we are awaiting the arrival of a cold front for our Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend Saturday will definitely be the better of the two days as we will introduce some shower chances as we move into Sunday morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s for Sunday as clouds will be around to start the day as the front is moving through and that will trigger a few showers and maybe even a storm through the early afternoon hours before we clear out. The front will bring a cooler shot of air to our area and a secondary boundary will move in behind the first front to help keep us cooler.