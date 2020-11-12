FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm finish to the week, watching a cold front arriving for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much drier afternoon across the area as dry air has made its way into the area behind the cold front. Temperatures have remained warm though as we are in the upper 70′s to near 80 and the warm weather looks to stick around through the weekend.
For the rest of the evening we can expect clear skies and temperatures cooling pretty quickly after sunset as we see calm conditions and clear skies. If you are heading out early to grab a bite of food temperatures will be in the lower 70′s and upper 60′s and will continue to fall through the overnight. Similar to this morning lows will be back into the lower 50′s for areas north of I-10 to middle 50′s along and just south. Plenty of sunshine will be back in the forecast for our Friday as high pressure continues to dominate the region and that will allow temperatures to once again warm quickly through the afternoon. We look to top off in the upper 70′s to near 80 once again and that will be the common theme heading into both Saturday and Sunday.
What we will notice through the weekend is a slight increase in humidity as winds begin to turn more out of the southerly direction. Clouds will also be on the increase through the afternoon on Saturday as we are awaiting the arrival of a cold front for our Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend Saturday will definitely be the better of the two days as we will introduce some shower chances as we move into Sunday morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s for Sunday as clouds will be around to start the day as the front is moving through and that will trigger a few showers and maybe even a storm through the early afternoon hours before we clear out. The front will bring a cooler shot of air to our area and a secondary boundary will move in behind the first front to help keep us cooler.
Highs Monday and Tuesday will only be in the upper 60′s to near 70, which is much more seasonable for this time of year and our lows will be taking a tumble as well. Starting out Tuesday and Wednesday morning we will be back into the middle and upper 40′s, which will be just slightly below average. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the week as we look to reach the middle 70′s by the end of the week. As for the tropics Eta continues to race to the northeast and back into the Atlantic as well as Theta moving off to the east and away from the United States. We are still watching a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a high chance of forming, but that will stay well to the south and not impact the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the sunshine to end the week and the cooler weather that arrives into next week.
