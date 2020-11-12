FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns with a few more sunny days ahead

Sunday brings a line of showers and maybe a few storms early in the day with the arrival of the next cold front. These showers should begin to taper off later in the afternoon and skies quickly clear out during the evening. Highs on Sunday near 80 ahead of the front will quickly fall through the evening to around 50 Monday morning. Next week will bring quite the refreshing cooldown as Monday starts off rather breezy with lots of sunshine and highs around 70. Lows in the middle 40s Monday night will bring back some of the chilliest air of the season for a couple of nights before temperatures slowly moderate a bit toward the end of next week but several days in a row of sunshine with highs in the 70s will make for a fantastic forecast!