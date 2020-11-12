FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns with a few more sunny days ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 50s signal the return of the fall feel to all of Southwest Louisiana this morning with lowest readings in the lower 50s prior to sunrise. Breezes are light and skies are clear with an abundance of sunshine ahead through the day. This should send temperatures up quickly through the morning, topping out around 80 degrees this afternoon. Lower humidity will make all the difference in the world to those working outdoors today and will keep a fantastic feel in place all day. Through the evening, temperatures drop quickly into the 60s after sunset and again drop into the 50s overnight.
Friday will bring a continuance of this beautiful weather with more sunshine and morning temperatures in the 50s warming into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Friday evening will be perfect for a night outdoors with light breezes and pleasant temperatures starting off again in the 50s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be a the better of our two weekend days and will only bring a few clouds from time to time during the day as humidity begins to rise ahead of our next front arriving early in the day Sunday. Lows Saturday night only drop into the upper 60s.
Sunday brings a line of showers and maybe a few storms early in the day with the arrival of the next cold front. These showers should begin to taper off later in the afternoon and skies quickly clear out during the evening. Highs on Sunday near 80 ahead of the front will quickly fall through the evening to around 50 Monday morning. Next week will bring quite the refreshing cooldown as Monday starts off rather breezy with lots of sunshine and highs around 70. Lows in the middle 40s Monday night will bring back some of the chilliest air of the season for a couple of nights before temperatures slowly moderate a bit toward the end of next week but several days in a row of sunshine with highs in the 70s will make for a fantastic forecast!
Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall along the western coastline of Florida near Cedar Key overnight and is now on a fast track to move out of northeastern Florida by this afternoon and out of the Gulf for good. We’re done talking about Eta and there are no other tropical threats looming in the Gulf. The next storm that will likely form will be Iota and it’s making a run toward Central America and not toward the Gulf at all.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
