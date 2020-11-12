Fenton man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

FENTON, La. (KPLC) - Deputies went to 715 8th St., Fenton, to serve an active felony warrant for Marlon Demond Scott, 44, on Monday, November 9.
Detectives were called to Fenton Elementary school to investigate a child abuse report on November 2, 2020. The juvenile reported inappropriate activity by an adult male friend of the family, and the incident reported had occurred in June at a residence on George Green Street in Fenton, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.
Scott was arrested on a warrant for Indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.
Upon arrival at the parish jail, deputies located a small brown cigar wrapper containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in Scott’s pocket. Marlon was booked in on the warrant for 14:81 indecent behavior with juvenile, 14:43.1. A. (2) sexual battery and the added charge of 40:966 Possession of schedule 1, according to Ivey.
