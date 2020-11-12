Faith & Friends Food Pantry unable to reopen due to hurricane damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s been eleven weeks since Hurricane Laura and Southwest Louisiana still has a long way to go. Community staples like Faith & Friends Food Pantry are still reeling from the damage left behind.
“We don’t want it to change and we don’t know how to stop it from changing," said Edward Khoury. "We need to stay in the area. We know that much.”
2020 has been a time of significant change for Faith and Friends Food Pantry.
Due to damages from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, the pantry is unable to reopen.
“Before Covid, We served anyone in Calcasieu Parish and we were up to 1,100 to 1,200 people a month that were coming here," said Janice Gray.
Although it’s been a challenging year, Pantry President Janice Gray says it hasn’t taken their focus off their true mission of providing meals to the community.
“After the surge in COVID-19, we were closed for a month, we started doing pantry days outside like a drive-through," said Gray. “Even after Laura, we thought we’d be able to continue. We got a tarp put on and Delta hit, the tarp came off and then the water came in.”
It’s the memories left standing that can speak for their work over the years.
“It’s not all about food...not here...it’s about them and us and our love for each other,” said Edward Khoury.
Work that board member Edward Khoury says needs to continue in a community that’s going to be in recovery for months and possibly years to come.
“Right after the storm, It was a moment of horrible depression because we knew we weren’t going to be able to continue doing what we did and we didn’t know where we would start simply because of space. There is no place for us."
Khoury says it’s different when you’re usually the one giving help in these situations and now having to ask for it. He says they’re hoping they can find a new home for their pantry somewhere nearby due to its large elderly population.
“My biggest concern at this point would be a facility. We have every grocery store in this city attached to us. It would be very hard for them (elderly) to be living any distance from the facility that’s providing them food and that’s very hard for us to take now. We can’t swallow that.”
