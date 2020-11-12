DeQuincy High School reopening to students on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DeQuincy High School will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, the Calcasieu School Board has announced.
DeQuincy was one of many Calcasieu schools damaged by hurricane Laura and Delta.
“As we’ve mentioned, please remember that while campuses are safe for students, repairs are ongoing across the district and some aspects of campuses do not look the same as they did before the storms,” the school board said in a statement on Facebook. “The construction will be a lengthy process, but we are looking forward to our campuses being restored to better than they were before.”
School board representative Holly Holland says school buses are again transporting students to and from reopened schools.
