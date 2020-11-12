CPSO arrest Lake Charles man for sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Benjamin H. Hurst Jr., 35, Lake Charles, on November 10, after an investigation revealed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a child, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
During the investigation, it was learned the incidents took place between 2014 and 2015, when the victim was under the age of 13, according to Vincent.
According to Vincent, Hurst was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with sexual battery; and indecent behavior with juveniles. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $900,000.
CPSO Detective Jacob Dore is lead investigator in the case.
