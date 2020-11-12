Cowboys sign Houston area big man Shaun Walker

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Cowboy basketball head coach Heath Schroyer has announced the signing of one of the Greater Houston Area’s top players in 6-foot-7, 230-pound post player Shaun Walker.
“I can’t be happier to add Shaun to our program,” said Schroyer. “He is a quality young man, good student, and one of the most talented kids in the city of Houston.”
Walker, currently a senior at Manvel High School, averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and three blocks as a junior last season and is considered a center among the Houston high schools. Walker is ranked as the No. 11 player in the Greater Houston Area by OTR.
“Shaun is a big and physical post player with a terrific skill set,” commented Schroyer. “He’s got tremendous feet and a soft touch. That combination is extremely hard to find. He’s going to have a great career.”
Said Walker about signing with the Cowboys: “The coaches played a big role. They showed me a lot of love from the start. I’m excited about being able to go in as a freshman and work for some big minutes.”
Schroyer said his Pokes are expecting another Houston-area signee.
“My staff has done a tremendous job,” said Schroyer. “Recruiting is the life blood of any program and being able to sign this young man early this year tells you how good my staff is and how far we’ve come in a short couple of years. It’s a great day to be a Cowboy!”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.