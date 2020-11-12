Centex Studies currently enrolling for COVID-19 vaccine trial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Already 100 people are participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial conducted by Centex Studies in Southwest Louisiana, though they’re looking for 600 more to participate.
“The United States is just a huge melting pot, so we have so many cultures and ethnicities that we need to make sure are included in these trials,” said Amber Victor, site director for Centex Studies in Lake Charles. “All of these vaccines are looking for those kinds of patients, and populations and so different vaccines will have different results. So, that’s what they’re really trying to look at and stratify all that data.”
The vaccine created by AstraZeneca will have around 30,000 people participating nationwide.
“We’ve been hit by these hurricanes and people are having a real hard time social distancing, and being able to get to their doctors, so we’re really hoping that those that are at a heightened risk and hopefully help change the world by having a vaccine that can prevent COVID,” Victor said. “And that’s what we’re all working on.”
Anyone over the age of 18 that lives in Southwest Louisiana and has never contracted COVID-19 qualifies to participate.
For Christopher Livergood, part of his motivation to partake in the study was his mom, who suffers from COPD.
“She’s on oxygen most of the time, and so I see her pretty much every day, and I was getting to the point where I was apprehensive the more the numbers went up like this is no joke,” Livergood said. “You can’t just run around thinking somebody 'oh, well, somebody has to figure out something, people have to participate. You know, you’ve got to get the ball rolling, and it’s safe, you know, let’s do it, if it’s not so safe, it still has to be figured out. It’s for the good of the people.” The study will last a total of two years. Neither those administering the vaccine nor the patient will know whether or not they received an effective vaccine.
Participants are paid for participating in this study.
