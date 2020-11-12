Centex Studies currently enrolling for COVID-19 vaccine trial

“She’s on oxygen most of the time, and so I see her pretty much every day, and I was getting to the point where I was apprehensive the more the numbers went up like this is no joke,” Livergood said. “You can’t just run around thinking somebody 'oh, well, somebody has to figure out something, people have to participate. You know, you’ve got to get the ball rolling, and it’s safe, you know, let’s do it, if it’s not so safe, it still has to be figured out. It’s for the good of the people.” The study will last a total of two years. Neither those administering the vaccine nor the patient will know whether or not they received an effective vaccine.