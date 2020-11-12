Calcasieu voting locations relocated due to hurricane damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the widespread damage in Calcasieu Parish, some voting locations are still temporarily relocated ahead of the Dec. 5, run-off election.
Please note that if your voting location is not listed below, you will return to your normal voting location to vote.
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, 70601:
· Chateau du Lac, 333 Mill St., Lake Charles, 70601
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to the Pryce-Miller Recreation Center, 216 Albert St., Lake Charles, 70601:
· Foreman-Reynaud YMCA, 215 Albert Street, Lake Charles, 70601
Residents who usually vote at the following locations will be relocated to Lake Charles/Boston Academy, 1509 Enterprise Boulevard, Lake Charles, 70601:
· St. Louis High School, 1620 Bank St., Lake Charles, 70601
· St. Margaret Catholic School, 2510 Enterprise Boulevard, Lake Charles, 70601
Residents who usually vote at the following locations will be relocated to the Burton Coliseum Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles, 70607:
· Burton Hall, McNeese State University, 4415 Ryan St., 70605
· Gayle Hall, McNeese State University, 4380 Ryan St., 70605
· Calcasieu Agricultural Services Center, 7101 Gulf Highway, 70607
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Maplewood Elementary School, 4401 Maplewood Dr., Sulphur, 70663:
· Center Circle Recreation Building, 80 Center Circle, Sulphur, 70663
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Recreation District One Multipurpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake, 70669:
· Mossville Recreation Center (Josh Rigmaiden Center), 3825 Old Spanish Trail, Westlake, 70669
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Houston River Baptist Church, 110 W. Houston River Road, Sulphur, 70663:
· Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, Company No. Three Fire Station, 3533 Highway 27, Sulphur, 70663
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to DeQuincy High School, 207 N. Overton St., DeQuincy, 70663:
· Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One, Company No. One Fire Station, 1271 Highway 27 North, DeQuincy, 70633
For more information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website at www.geauxvote.com or contact the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Office at 337-437-3550.
