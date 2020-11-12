Authorities searching for Lake Charles vehicle burglary suspects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for three vehicle burglary suspects who attempted to break into a truck on Vincent Reed Road, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Vincent Reed Road around 3 a.m. in reference to the burglary this morning, Nov. 12, 2020.
Deputies say the victim told them the suspects also fired a gun at her while they were fleeing from her property.
During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects were possibly driving a stolen truck, which deputies found later in a convenience store parking lot on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles.
However, the suspects fled the parking lot before deputies could make contact with them.
Detectives were able to obtain footage from the convenience store and are asking the public for assistance identifying the suspect in the photograph.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to please call them at 491-3605.
