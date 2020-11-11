Suddenlink says 90 percent of service to be restored by mid-November

Like all businesses, Hart Eye Center depends on phone and internet service to communicate with patients, other doctors, review medical records, and more. Dr. Bill Hart says trying to communicate with Suddenlink over the last few months has been a nightmare. “I got a text on my phone that said, ‘Congratulations, your service has been restored,’ only it had not,” Hart said. “And so, then, I would every day, every day, I would call them. I’d call and call Suddenlink.”