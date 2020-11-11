State Police reminding drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

“We just want to make sure people are aware that it is a law, and it’s also a safety concern,” Tpr. Senegal said. “It insures that everyone gets home safely because when we’re conducting traffic stops on the side of the roadway, I couldn’t tell you how many times that a vehicle passes my unit or one of my other fellow trooper’s units driving full speed right next to us, or we’re investigating a crash. We’d like a little bit of room so that it gives us a little extra safety and it just ensures everyone will go home safely.”