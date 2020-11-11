50/50 Thursdays
Southwest Louisiana’s 2022 athletes sign on National Signing Day’s early period

By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period for the 2022 class for many NCAA sports like basketball, baseball and softball.

Here is a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:

BASEBALL:

Donny Sandifer, Barbe; Southern

Crawford Courville, Barbe; LSUE

Grant Comeaux, Barbe; Louisiana Tech

Gavin Guidry, Barbe; LSU

Andrew Glass, Sam Houston; Tulane

Ashton Fuselier, Sam Houston; LSUE

Luke Yuhasz, Sam Houston; UL Lafayette

Ryan Baron, St. Louis; UL Lafayette

Vinny Collins, Sulphur; LSUE

BASKETBALL:

Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; LSUE

Myca Trail, St. Louis; ULM

SOFTBALL:

Madison Chretien, Barbe; Bishop State

Halie Pappion, Barbe; Boston College

Nyjah Fontenot, Barbe; Arkansas

Rylee Cloud, Fairview; Arkansas

Emelie Price, South Beauregard; ULM

Kamryn LaFosse, Sam Houston; Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Madelyn England, Sam Houston; ULM

SWIMMING:

Brennon Conner, Jennings; South Dakota

