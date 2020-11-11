Southwest Louisiana’s 2022 athletes sign on National Signing Day’s early period
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period for the 2022 class for many NCAA sports like basketball, baseball and softball.
Here is a list of reported Fall Signing Day commitments:
BASEBALL:
Donny Sandifer, Barbe; Southern
Crawford Courville, Barbe; LSUE
Grant Comeaux, Barbe; Louisiana Tech
Gavin Guidry, Barbe; LSU
Andrew Glass, Sam Houston; Tulane
Ashton Fuselier, Sam Houston; LSUE
Luke Yuhasz, Sam Houston; UL Lafayette
Ryan Baron, St. Louis; UL Lafayette
Vinny Collins, Sulphur; LSUE
BASKETBALL:
Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; LSUE
Myca Trail, St. Louis; ULM
SOFTBALL:
Madison Chretien, Barbe; Bishop State
Halie Pappion, Barbe; Boston College
Nyjah Fontenot, Barbe; Arkansas
Rylee Cloud, Fairview; Arkansas
Emelie Price, South Beauregard; ULM
Kamryn LaFosse, Sam Houston; Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Madelyn England, Sam Houston; ULM
SWIMMING:
Brennon Conner, Jennings; South Dakota
