McNeese Women’s Basketball signs Taylor Wilkins to NLI

“We are thrilled to add Taylor to our Cowgirl family,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Taylor is a tough, competitive, hard nose guard who can score from multiple positions on the floor. What really stood out to us about Taylor is her ability to get to the rim and the free throw line consistently, which is something that we will need to replace in the 2020 class. Taylor is not only a tremendous player on the court, but she is a great student in the classroom and very involved in school activities at Mt. Carmel. Taylor is a high character kid who has been blessed to play for tremendous coaches in summer ball and high school. We know that this is a big addition to our family and we cannot wait to get her on campus with us. Today is a GREAT day.”