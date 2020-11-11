McNeese Women’s Basketball signs Taylor Wilkins to NLI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese head women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer has announced the signing of guard Taylor Wilkins to a National Letter of Intent here Wednesday on National Signing Day.
“We are thrilled to add Taylor to our Cowgirl family,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Taylor is a tough, competitive, hard nose guard who can score from multiple positions on the floor. What really stood out to us about Taylor is her ability to get to the rim and the free throw line consistently, which is something that we will need to replace in the 2020 class. Taylor is not only a tremendous player on the court, but she is a great student in the classroom and very involved in school activities at Mt. Carmel. Taylor is a high character kid who has been blessed to play for tremendous coaches in summer ball and high school. We know that this is a big addition to our family and we cannot wait to get her on campus with us. Today is a GREAT day.”
The 5-10 native of Destrehan, La., preps at Mt. Carmel Academy where she is coached by her mother. The four-year letterwinner has helped her team to a 60-21 record and three playoff appearances. The two-time all-district, 5A All-State, All-Metro, OTB 5A All-State, LGR Top 25, and the Clarion Herold Elite Team averaged 14.7 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 3.3 apg., and 3.6 spg. as a junior.
“I have known that McNeese was the right fit for me from the jump because of the family atmosphere,” Wilkins said. “I am super excited to join the McNeese Women’s Basketball family and further progress my academic and basketball careers.”
“Taylor is a competitor with a ton of versatility and the ability to lead,” said Mt. Carmel head coach Jamie Thomatis. “She helps stretch the floor on the offensive side of the ball, playing inside and out. She can also immediately lengthen a defensive lineup and rebounds well for her position. Her impact at McNeese should be seen in the details, as she is fundamentally sound and mentally sharp.”
