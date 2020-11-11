McNeese softball signs seven to NLI

“This is an exciting time in our program to welcome new players and their families to our Cowgirl family,” said head coach James Landreneau. "We are always excited for each new class to join us in our journey. The 2021 class brings in two strong arms in the circle to continue building a great pitching staff as well as incredible offensive power numbers and speed around the bases. These athletes have competed on the highest level and have big game experience which brings a lot to the table when recruiting. We feel as if this class will give us a lot of tools to work with and compete on the highest level of college softball. When considering culture for our program and community we couldn’t ask for a better fit.