McNeese golf lands two linksmen on National Signing Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Cowboys golf head coach Derek Plucienski has announced the signing of two players to his squad – Jack Neill and Kyle Bennett – both who will begin their competition in the fall of 2021.
Bennett is a Baton Rouge native and a member of the Zachary High School golf team. He’s ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana by the Junior Golf Scoreboard and as high as No. 106 nationally.
In 16 tournaments during the 2020 season, Bennett shot par or better in six out of 16 tournaments and had three top 25 finishes in AJGA events.
He placed ninth at the Louisiana State Junior Championships with a three-round total of 216 and had a low round of 66 on the season, that coming in the second and final round of the STPGA Shootout in the Hills to help him finish third out of 74 golfers.
He’s a two-time first team All-Metro selection, the 2018 Metro MVP, and a three-time participant in the Louisiana Junior Cup.
Neill is a native of London and a member of the Vyners School where he was named the recipient of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
Neill was crowed the 2019 Middlesex County Champion and began his preparation for that title by winning the prestigious Worman Sword one week earlier at Wyke Green.
Neill will enroll at McNeese in the spring semester but is expected to take a redshirt.
“Jack and Kyle are tremendous athletes and exactly what we are looking for here at McNeese,” said Plucienski. "They both excel in the classroom and on the golf course. They are going to bring competitiveness, hard work, and discipline to our program.
“Both are great players and even better young men. We are extremely excited and cannot wait to get them both on campus. Our future is bright.”
