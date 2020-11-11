LSU just misses out on AP top 25 preseason basketball poll ranking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s hoops team is right on the outside of the AP top 25 preseason poll, so the chance of cracking into the rankings at some point is highly possible.
Below are the top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. Gonzaga (28) | 0-0
2. Baylor (24) | 0-0
3. Villanova (11) | 0-0
4. Virginia (1) | 0-0
5. Iowa | 0-0
6. Kansas | 0-0
7. Wisconsin | 0-0
8. Illinois | 0-0
9. Duke | 0-0
10. Kentucky | 0-0
11. Creighton | 0-0
12. Tennessee | 0-0
13. Michigan St. | 0-0
14. Texas Tech | 0-0
15. West Virginia | 0-0
16. North Carolina | 0-0
17. Houston | 0-0
18. Arizona St. | 0-0
19. Texas | 0-0
20. Oregon | 0-0
21. Florida St. | 0-0
22. UCLA | 0-0
23. Ohio St. | 0-0
24. Rutgers | 0-0
25. Michigan | 0-0
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.
