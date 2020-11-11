FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm finish to Veterans Day, sunshine remains in place through the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plenty of sunshine has been around for this Veterans Day, which has allowed us to warm into the lower 80′s across Southwest Louisiana. We are watching a cold front that will move through overnight and help us to start off a little cooler for our Thursday morning.
Once again we are seeing well above average temperatures this afternoon as we have climbed back into the lower 80′s, which is around 8-10 degrees above average for this time of year. The positive though has been we are remaining dry as we see plenty of sunshine around for our afternoons and that trend will continue into the end of the week as well. A few clouds have been around from time to time as we are watching a weak front pass through the area, but as we progress through the overnight those clouds will begin to clear out. A cooler start can also be expected for our Thursday morning as lows drop back into the lower and middle 50′s. Plenty of sunshine will return for our Thursday as well as high pressure builds in over the region and will keep us dry and warm as highs once again are in the upper 70′s to near 80 for the afternoon. If you are hoping for cooler weather there are signs ahead that we see a slight cool down, but that will have to wait until next week.
To finish off the week highs will be similar for our Friday as we top off in the upper 70′s to near 80 with plenty of sunshine. For the weekend if you have any outdoor plans Saturday is looking to be fantastic as we see a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70′s to near 80 after a mild start with lows in the upper 50′s. A front will be approaching though as we head into Sunday and that will mean the chance for an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon. It definitely won’t be a washout as the front won’t have a ton of moisture to work with, but we will watch for the possibility of a stray shower or two.
The real change moves in for Monday and the start of the new week as highs drop back into the lower and middle 70′s for Monday and lasting through the middle of next week. Morning lows will also take a tumble as we can expect some upper 40′s and lower 50′s to start out. This will be much more seasonable as we should be in the lower 50′s overnight and lower 70′s during the day. As for the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Eta as it nears a second landfall in Florida, but will pose no threat to Louisiana as it moves to the northeast. Subtropical Storm Theta remains over the open Atlantic and will be no threat to the United States, while we watch another disturbance in the Caribbean that has a high chance of development over the next couple of days. This too will be no threat, for now enjoy the nice weather as we see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.