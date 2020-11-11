FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm finish to Veterans Day, sunshine remains in place through the end of the week

Once again we are seeing well above average temperatures this afternoon as we have climbed back into the lower 80′s, which is around 8-10 degrees above average for this time of year. The positive though has been we are remaining dry as we see plenty of sunshine around for our afternoons and that trend will continue into the end of the week as well. A few clouds have been around from time to time as we are watching a weak front pass through the area, but as we progress through the overnight those clouds will begin to clear out. A cooler start can also be expected for our Thursday morning as lows drop back into the lower and middle 50′s. Plenty of sunshine will return for our Thursday as well as high pressure builds in over the region and will keep us dry and warm as highs once again are in the upper 70′s to near 80 for the afternoon. If you are hoping for cooler weather there are signs ahead that we see a slight cool down, but that will have to wait until next week.