FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Veterans Day front brings cooler temperatures tonight; Eta finally on the move in the Gulf

It will still warm up through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next cold front will arrive later on into the weekend and it too looks to be a minimal rainmaker for our area. It will send temperatures down quite a bit more next week with highs by Monday dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 and lows back in the 40s early next week. Sunshine will last through most all of next week with daily highs in the 70s. Lows will warm back into the 50s by the middle to latter half of the week.