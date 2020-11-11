FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Veterans Day front brings cooler temperatures tonight; Eta finally on the move in the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning fog and relatively warm temperatures to start the morning will bring improved weather through the day as temperatures warm up into the 80s this afternoon. Clouds will linger early on as a front continues to move through the area but without rain as winds have begun to shift back out of the north. Humidity will gradually drop through the evening as temperatures cool into the 50s overnight.
With today a school holiday in observance of Veterans Day, the weather will be perfect for anything outdoors and should be just right for the Veterans Day flag display at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles. You can catch those flags up until 4:00 p.m. so go check it out! Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s and 60s this evening and continue to drop into the 50s overnight for the start of a very pleasant stretch of weather ahead.
It will still warm up through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next cold front will arrive later on into the weekend and it too looks to be a minimal rainmaker for our area. It will send temperatures down quite a bit more next week with highs by Monday dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 and lows back in the 40s early next week. Sunshine will last through most all of next week with daily highs in the 70s. Lows will warm back into the 50s by the middle to latter half of the week.
Hurricane Eta is nearing hurricane strength this morning after making another sharp turn over the past 24 hours back toward the Florida Peninsula. Now the forecast calls for a landfall by Thursday as a tropical storm along the West Coast of Florida which now takes Louisiana completely out of the cone of uncertainty. Eta still poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana nor does the new area of likely development in the Caribbean later this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.